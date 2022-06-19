Thousands of Rohingya at refugee camps in Bangladesh's southeast coast of Cox's Bazar have held large rallies, calling on the international community to make arrangements for their safe return to Myanmar, along with being granted citizenship rights.

Ignoring the rain, Rohingya refugees gathered in the Ukhiya and Teknaf camps and began holding simultaneous protests early in the morning on Sunday.

"We held the rally on the eve of World Refugee Day to let the world know that we want to return to our homeland," Ansar Ali, an organizer of the rallies, told Anadolu Agency.

"And, before we can have a dignified and sustainable repatriation, we require citizenship."

He asked the international community to take immediate action to launch their sustainable repatriation.

Thousands of Rohingya participated in the protests, carrying banners reading "Let's Go Home" and "Persecuted Rohingya."

READ MORE: Myanmar relies on apartheid, imprisonment to survive: HRW

Repatriation to Myanmar