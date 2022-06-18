Brazilian police have officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips, who was found buried in the Amazon after going missing on a book research trip.

Phillips was identified through "forensic dentistry combined with forensic anthropology", the Federal Police said in a statement on Friday.

The grim result comes after the disappearance on June 5 of Phillips and his guide, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, ignited an international outcry, with the United States calling for "accountability".

The police statement said it was still working on "complete identification" of the unearthed remains, which may include those of Pereira, who had received multiple death threats.

Veteran correspondent Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, went missing in a remote part of the rainforest rife with illegal mining, fishing and logging, as well as drug trafficking.

Ten days later, on Wednesday, a suspect named Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira — known as "Pelado" — took police to a place where he said he had buried bodies near the city of Atalaia do Norte, where the pair had been headed by boat.

'No criminal organisation involved'

Earlier on Friday, police said a probe pointed to the involvement of more individuals beyond the suspect who confessed, but added that the killers may have acted without involvement of a criminal organisation.