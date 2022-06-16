WORLD
3 MIN READ
US-led coalition 'detains' senior Daesh leader in northern Syria raid
Coalition conducts a helicopter landing in Türkiye-backed opposition-held areas and seizes a senior member of Daesh terror group, who it says is an "experienced bomb maker".
US-led coalition 'detains' senior Daesh leader in northern Syria raid
US-led coalition calls it a clean operation in which no civilian or its asset was harmed.
June 16, 2022

The US-led coalition forces have detained a senior Daesh leader during an early morning operation in northern Syria, a coalition statement said.

"The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group's top leaders in Syria," it said on Thursday.

The coalition did not specify in what part of the Syria raid took place but it added no civilians were harmed nor any damage received to coalition aircraft or assets.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Turkish-backed opposition group told the Reuters news agency the US-led coalition carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria controlled by the group, in what it said was the first raid of its kind in the area.

"Till now the circumstances are unclear," Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesperson for Syrian National Army (SNA) said. 

READ MORE:Daesh names new leader, confirms predecessor 'killed in recent days'

First US helicopter landing in opposition areas

Recommended

Youssef said the operation, which has since ended, took place near the village of Al Humaira, just a few kilometres from the Turkish border, and that US-made Chinook and Blackhawk helicopters were involved.

"This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen" in areas under the SNA's control, he said.

The SNA includes groups that fought against Syrian regime forces during the country's 11-year civil war. It is a rival of other armed groups such as Daesh and Al Qaeda-backed groups.

A source in touch with the opposition forces in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.

US-led forces have in the past carried out helicopter landing operations and drone strikes in areas of northern Syria controlled by US-backed so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and to the west in Idlib where militants formerly linked to Al Qaeda hold sway.

SDF's backbone is YPG — the Syrian branch of the internationally recognised terrorist group the PKK.

United States special forces in February undertook a helicopter landing operation to the west in Syria's Idlib province controlled by Hayat Tahrir al Sham that led to the killing of Daesh leader Abu Ibrahim Al Hashemi Al Quraishi.

READ MORE: Türkiye getting ready to rid northern Syria of terror elements: Erdogan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture