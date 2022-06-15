Parts of Yellowstone will remain closed for the rest of the year because of extensive flood damage, managers have said, with the oldest national park in the United States completely shuttered.

All the entrances to the park, which sits chiefly in Wyoming state and is home to the Old Faithful geyser, remained closed on Wednesday for a third consecutive day.

Roads have been washed out in the northern portion of the 9,000 sq km park after torrential rainfall and snowmelt sent months' worth of run-off into rivers in just a couple of days.

Images released by the National Park Service showed large sections of a paved road had been swept away by raging rivers.

Aerial reconnaissance revealed "major damage to multiple sections of the road" in the northern part of the park, the agency said in its latest assessment.

"Many sections of road in these areas are completely gone and will require substantial time and effort to reconstruct.

"The National Park Service will make every effort to repair these roads as soon as possible; however, it is probable that road sections in northern Yellowstone will not reopen this season."

READ MORE: Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to flee US national park