Bomb blast kills, wounds many in Afghanistan
The bomb explosion occurred in Kabul’s southern region, the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have rocked Afghanistan in recent months.
Some of the bombings struck minibuses ferrying passengers from offices or markets to their homes. / AP Archive
June 11, 2022

A bomb blast on a minibus killed at least four people and injured several others in the Afghan capital, police said.

Saturday's explosion in an eastern district of Kabul was the latest in a series of deadly attacks that have rocked Afghanistan in recent months, a little under a year since the Taliban takeover.

A team of Taliban security personnel had been deployed to the area to investigate the bombing, police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP news agency.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the bombing that occurred in a district mainly inhabited by members of the Sunni Pashtun community.

While the number of bombings has fallen across the country since the Taliban seized power in August, attacks have ticked up recently.

READ MORE: As the West looks to Ukraine, Daesh-K continues to threaten Afghanistan

Recommended

Several blasts, killing dozens

Dozens of civilians were killed in Kabul and other cities in primarily sectarian attacks during the holy month of Ramadan, which ended on April 30 in Afghanistan, with some claimed by the Daesh terror group.

Many of those attacks targeted the Shia Hazaras and Sufi communities.

Some of the bombings struck minibuses ferrying passengers from offices or markets to their homes.

But the deadliest attack during Ramadan came in the northern city of Kunduz, where a bomb targeting Sufi worshippers tore through a mosque on April 22.

At least 33 people were killed in that blast and scores more were wounded.

READ MORE: Iran and Russia play double-game in Afghanistan, protecting their influence

SOURCE:AFP
