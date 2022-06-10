Pakistan has urged the UN General Assembly to take notice of the recent insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad by two officials of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The country's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday spoke with President of UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid over the phone and apprised him of the derogatory and offensive remarks made by BJP officials against Prophet Muhammad.

“Noting that such willful and deliberate provocation had deeply hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the world, the Foreign Minister urged the (UN General Assembly president) to take cognizance of this abhorrent development amidst growing hate speech and rising Islamophobia in India,” Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Referring to the muted response of the Indian leadership on the incident, the Foreign Minister noted that silence could be taken as complicity, and could lead to further incitement to violence, communal discord and hate incidents,” it added.

READ MORE: Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim remarks by BJP officials