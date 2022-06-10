Türkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun has stressed the significance of engaging with the metaverse, an immersive virtual world.

Speaking at the TRT International Metaverse and Broadcasting Forum on Friday, Altun also urged caution, pointing at some risks posed by social media platforms.

“We know very well how terrorist organizations suppress voices that they do not like on these platforms where they make propaganda without facing any intervention," Altun said.

"So, we believe that a power like Türkiye, which represents a much larger area, should be a very important actor in the formation of the metaverse-building process”.

The metaverse has recently attracted the world's attention and become an indispensable part of life, Altun noted, saying the metaverse also represents a new vision for the future of the internet.

"Without doubt, the metaverse offers a new vision of the world for individuals, states, and the global society, but as in every technological development, we have to consider the opportunities and possible threats of the metaverse.”