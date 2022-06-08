WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA adopts anti-Iran resolution; Russia says '1/2 of mankind' opposed it
UN nuclear watchdog condemns Iran for refusing to provide answers about uranium traces at three undeclared sites, and Tehran accuses IAEA of being "ungrateful for Iran's extensive cooperation."
IAEA adopts anti-Iran resolution; Russia says '1/2 of mankind' opposed it
Moscow says Russia and China voted against the resolution, while India, Libya, and Pakistan abstained. / Reuters Archive
June 8, 2022

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution criticising Iran for refusing to provide answers about uranium traces at three undeclared sites. 

The 35-member IAEA Board of Governors passed the resolution brought by the US, UK, Germany and France with 30 votes in favour, according to Russian ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said Russia and China voted against the resolution, while India, Libya and Pakistan abstained.

"Countries which represent more than 1/2 of mankind didn't support the resolution," he added.

The resolution urges Iran to "act on an urgent basis to fulfill its legal obligations and take up immediately the IAEA director general’s offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues," Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

This came just hours after Iran announced plans to turn off some IAEA cameras at its nuclear sites, amid rising tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog.

READ MORE: Iran centrifuge facility moved to 'safer' underground nuclear site

Recommended

'No hidden activities'

In a statement earlier in the day, Iran's nuclear agency accused the IAEA of being "ungrateful for Iran's extensive cooperation."

In separate remarks on Wednesday, Iran's nuclear body chief Mohammad Eslami said Tehran had "no hidden or undocumented nuclear activities or undisclosed sites."

He accused the IAEA of relying on "fake documents" to “maintain maximum pressure” on Tehran.

Eslami said the move by three European countries and the US to present a draft resolution against Iran was a "political one," adding that Iran has had "maximum cooperation with the IAEA."

Talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal have been stalled amid key disagreements between Tehran and Washington.

The US unilaterally walked out of the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran. In response, Tehran ramped up its uranium enrichment process from 3.65 percent stipulated in the deal to 60 percent.

READ MORE:US 'worried' Iran could develop nuclear bomb 'in weeks'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions