Police in northern India have arrested a youth leader from the Hindu nationalist ruling party for posting anti-Muslim comments on social media.

Harshit Srivastava, a youth leader from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was arrested in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh state on Tuesday.

The action comes at a time when derogatory remarks by another party official about the Prophet Muhammad has led to a diplomatic furore.

Communal tensions erupted last week during a protest by Muslims to denounce the anti-Muslim comments.

"We arrested the local politician for making inflammatory remarks against Muslims," said Prashant Kumar, a senior police official, adding that at least 50 people were taken into custody following the tensions in Kanpur.

Srivastava's lawyer was not available for a comment.

Sporadic unrest was reported in other parts of the country after the comments against the Prophet by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a television debate.

She has been suspended from the party while another spokesperson, Naveen Kumar Jindal, expelled over comments he made about Islam on social media, the BJP has said.

