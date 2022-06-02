President Joe Biden has recalled "the hell that was unleashed" 101 years ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma when a white mob looted and burned a section of the city known as Black Wall Street, killing hundreds of people.

"We remember the hell that was unleashed," according to a statement from Biden on Wednesday.

"This was not a riot, it was a massacre. We must continue to reckon with the past and work to build a more just future."

Biden travelled to Tulsa one year ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The violence was, for decades afterward, referred to as the Tulsa Race Riot and was largely ignored.

An estimated 300 Black people were killed on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in the attack on then-prosperous Greenwood District.

READ MORE: US judge greenlights Tulsa Race Massacre reparations lawsuit proceed