Australia’s new government has appointed a record number of 13 women ministers, including the first female Muslim to serve in the role and the second Indigenous person named Indigenous Affairs minister.

The swearing in ceremony conducted by Governor-General David Hurley in the capital, Canberra, on Wednesday came 11 days after new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese led the centre-left Labor Party to an election victory over the incumbent conservatives.

Youth Minister Anne Aly is Australia’s first female Muslim minister, while Industry Minister Ed Husic is another Muslim face in the government.

“Proud to lead an inclusive government that is as diverse as Australia itself,” Albanese wrote on Twitter. “Welcome to all these new Labor members.”

Linda Burney became the first woman, and only the second Indigenous person, to serve as Indigenous Affairs minister.

Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong were sworn in early last week so they could fly to Tokyo for a summit with President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With some votes still to be counted from last month's election, the Labor Party has secured enough seats to hold an outright majority in the 150-seat House.

