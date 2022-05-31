Flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rain have now killed at least 106 people in northeastern Brazil, officials said as emergency workers continued a desperate search and an expert warned of tragedies striking again unless authorities act to protect poor communities in high-risk areas.

The force of the landslides ripped apart houses in neighbourhoods including Jardim Monteverde, a poor community just outside the city of Recife. Locals have likened the roaring surge of mud to a tsunami.

"It was a tragedy. I lost a lot of friends," 49-year-old resident Maria Heronize told the AFP news agency on the verge of tears.

Rescue teams have found dozens of bodies buried after floodwater tore through the neighborhood on Saturday.

Six more bodies –– the last of those reported missing in the neighborhood –– were recovered on Friday, bringing the search there to an end, the Pernambuco state government said.

Elsewhere, at least eight people remain missing, said disaster management officials for the state, scene of the latest in a series of deadly weather disasters to hit Brazil in recent months.

Crews are using dogs trained to sniff for people and planes to locate the missing.

At least 24 municipalities in Pernambuco have declared a state of emergency and more than 6,000 people have lost their homes or been forced to flee.

'We'll be mourning more deaths'