Twenty-four civilians have been killed and around 60 wounded in an attack by separatist gunmen in a troubled anglophone region of Cameroon.

Separatists on Sunday attacked the village of Obonyi II in the Southwest Region near the border with Nigeria, mayor Ekwalle Martin said on Tuesday.

"The separatists wanted the inhabitants to pay them money each month, they refused, and that's why they (the gunmen) attacked," said Martin.

"The toll is 24 dead and at least 62 wounded," he said.

The toll is one of the bloodiest in a nearly five-year-old conflict pitching armed militants against government forces in the breakaway region.

The attack was confirmed by a local administrative official, speaking on condition of anonymity, who gave a death toll of at least 15 civilians.

"After the attack, some people fled into Nigeria and others into the forest," the source said.

The village, lying 560 kilometres northwest of the national capital Yaounde, "is hard to get to. Armed groups exploit this isolation in order to hand down the law," the source said.