Gamlet Zinkivskiy is creating murals he hopes can boost morale and provide a brief antidote to conflict in Kharkiv, Ukraine's battle-scarred second city.

It's best known street artist says his works are apolitical. But one on plywood that has sealed the entrance of a municipal building gutted by Russian warheads says otherwise.

The three-metre-high painting of a gasoline canister and bottles with rags stuffed in their necks memorialises the petrol bombs made by civilians to help thwart Russia’s onslaughts on Kharkiv and Kiev in February.

"Russian soldiers really believed that in Kharkiv and Kiev people would greet them with flowers," he recalled. "But (they) met the Russians with Molotov cocktails."

Still, Zinkivskiy maintained, his main reason for painting is not making political statements but "giving people something new to think about".

"Normal life is coming back," said Zinkivskiy, 35, who sometimes wears body armour while he paints. "War and bombs are not the only thing...We are stronger with art."

