A bloc of leftist countries meeting in Havana has condemned the exclusion of certain nations from next month's Summit of the Americas, after the United States said that it only wanted the leaders of governments that respect democracy to attend.

The United States will host the Summit of the Americas from June 6 to 10 in Los Angeles, and has said that it will not invite Venezuela or Nicaragua, while the summit coordinator said it would be up to the White House to decide whether to invite Cuba.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said this week that he would not attend under "any circumstances" even if invited.

The 10 countries known as the ALBA bloc — including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua — issued a statement from Havana on Friday saying they "reject the exclusions and discriminatory treatment at the so-called Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles."

In addition, they described the exclusion as "arbitrary, ideological and politically motivated" and said "this unilateral decision constitutes a serious historical setback in hemispheric relations."

READ MORE:Mexico's Obrador won't join US summit 'if not everyone invited'