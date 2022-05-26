WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
Suspected militants kill around 50 civilians, all men, in rural commune of Madjoari in East Region, officials and survivors say, in the latest attack in the impoverished African nation.
Assailants 'execute' dozens in Burkina Faso raid
One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015. / AFP
May 26, 2022

Armed assailants have killed about 50 people in a part of eastern Burkina Faso ravaged by militant violence, the region's governor said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Wednesday's attack on residents of the rural commune of Madjoari, said Colonel Hubert Yameogo, the governor of the East Region.

The victims were travelling to a town in the nearby commune of Pama, close to the borders with Benin and Togo, Yameogo said in a statement on Thursday.

Survivors told the AFP news agency by telephone they had been trying to get away from the attackers as food ran out.

"The people were intercepted and executed by the terrorists," one survivor said. "All the dead were men."

READ MORE:Civilian volunteers among scores killed in Burkina Faso militant attacks

Worsening security

Recommended

One of the world's poorest countries, Burkina Faso has been shaken by militant raids since 2015, with the movements linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh terror group.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and 1.8 million displaced.

The conflict is now spilling over into coastal West African countries like Benin and Togo.

Eight soldiers were killed and 13 wounded in northern Togo this month in what was likely the first deadly raid in Togo by militants.

Wednesday's attack in Burkina Faso followed two others this month in Madjoari. One killed 17 civilians and another killed 11 soldiers.

Army officers angry about worsening militant attacks overthrew Burkina Faso's president in January and vowed to improve security, but levels of violence have remained high.READ MORE:Violence in Burkina Faso 'displaces' over 1.8M people

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House