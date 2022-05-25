WORLD
Sweden 'eager' to sort out any issues with Türkiye over NATO bid
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson says she looks forward to continuing dialogue with Türkiye while consultations maintain in Turkish capital Ankara.
Consultations on Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance are under way in the capital Ankara. / AP
May 25, 2022

Sweden is "eager to sort out" any issues that may block its bid to join the NATO alliance, the nation’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has said.

"We have bilateral and trilateral discussions with Türkiye right now and of course, we are eager to sort out any questions or issues that are at hand from the Turkish side," Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday in the capital Stockholm with her Estonian counterpart Kaja Kallas.

"So, I look forward to continuing this dialogue," she added.

Asked if Sweden has any intention of changing its stance and acknowledging groups such as the YPG – the Syrian offshoot of the PKK – as a terrorist group, Andersson said the only outfit "that is listed as a terrorist organisation in Sweden and in the European Union, is the PKK".

Consultations continue in Turkish capital

Consultations on Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance, hosted by Türkiye with the participation of senior diplomats from all three countries, began on Wednesday in the capital Ankara.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last week – a decision spurred by Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which began on February 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticising the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

Countries can only join NATO with agreement from all 30 of its members, effectively giving Türkiye a veto.

The PKK, which is listed as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

SOURCE:AA
