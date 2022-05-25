WORLD
2 MIN READ
Zelenskyy chides West over lack of 'unity' in a speech at Davos
Internal divisions amongst Western countries are increasingly being exposed as different governments weigh up the extent of their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, complains Ukrainian president.
Zelenskyy chides West over lack of 'unity' in a speech at Davos
Kiev has called for greater support, membership to the US-led NATO military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country. / Reuters
May 25, 2022

The West remains divided over the extent of its support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia's months-long incursion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can't see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united," Zelenskyy said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum.

Washington and European countries have poured billions of dollars' worth of arms into Ukraine to help the country's outgunned forces beat back the better-armed Russian forces.

Kiev has called for greater support, membership to the US-led NATO military alliance, and for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was grateful for support from US President Joe Biden but said resolve was lagging closer to home.

Recommended

READ MORE: US to discuss India's import of cheap Russian oil amid Ukraine assault

"We are on the European continent and we need the support of a united Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy specifically named neighbouring Hungary, which has voiced opposition to a European Union-wide embargo on Russian oil, another key Ukrainian demand.

"Hungary is not as united as rest of EU," Zelenskyy said.

He also pointed to a lack of consensus over Sweden and Finland's historic bid to join NATO. "Is there this unity regarding the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO? No, no. So, is there a strong joint West? No," the Ukrainian leader said.

READ MORE:EU countries split over Russian oil embargo plan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House