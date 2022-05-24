At least three people have been killed in Yemen's capital when a drone aircraft crashed in a neighbourhood after being shot down, Houthi rebels said.

In a statement on Monday, the Houthis said that their air defence system downed the surveillance drone and that it belonged to the Saudi-led coalition with which they are at war. The Houthi claims could not be immediately verified.

"Our air defences downed a Chinese-made CH4 armed spy plane belonging to the Saudi air force with a surface-to-air missile," Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said on Twitter.

The health minister in the Houthi administration that runs Sanaa said another three people were wounded when the drone landed in a commercial area, the official news agency reported.

A spokesperson for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a damaged pilotless aircraft in a street surrounded by security forces and onlookers.

