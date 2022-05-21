A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," a statement by the Health Ministry said early Saturday.

The Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed.

Thirteen Palestinians were injured last week during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp in which one Israeli commando and one Palestinian were also killed.

