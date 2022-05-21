WORLD
Israeli forces kill teenager in raid - Palestine ministry
Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager, and critically injured another in an offensive against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
[File] Israeli troops shoot tear gas as people protest after Israeli top court paved way for razing eight Palestinian hamlets, in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 20, 2022. / Reuters
May 21, 2022

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces during a raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

"A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation's bullets during its aggression on Jenin," a statement by the Health Ministry said early Saturday.

The Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions following a wave of attacks in Israel in which 19 people were killed.

Thirteen Palestinians were injured last week during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp in which one Israeli commando and one Palestinian were also killed.

Killing journalist

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett named the Israeli commando as Noam Raz.

The Palestinian was later identified as Daoud al Zubaidi, a brother of Zakaria al Zubaidi, who headed the armed wing of the Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and briefly escaped from Israeli prison last year.

The raids came hours before violence erupted at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, an Al Jazeera journalist who was killed last week while covering another Israeli raid on the camp.

As her funeral unfolded, Israeli police stormed the grounds of a Jerusalem hospital as the body of the slain journalist was being transported for burial, prompting an international outcry.

By Elif Eren