TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Türkiye in talks with Western leaders over Nordic NATO bids
"Of course we will continue all these discussions for the sake of not interrupting diplomacy," President Erdogan tells reporters.
Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO this week, following Russia's February 24 incursion in Ukraine. / AA
May 20, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he was talking to Western leaders about Ankara's objections to NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.

"I spoke with the Dutch prime minister today," Erdogan told reporters on Friday, adding he was due to hold telephone talks with the British and Finnish leaders on Saturday.

"We will also speak with (NATO chief Jens) Stoltenberg," he said. "We cannot say 'yes' to (Sweden and Finland) ... joining NATO, a security organisation," Erdogan added.

He said Türkiye was a "victim" and had all the documents and information about "these terror organisations".

Ankara has voiced its opposition to Finnish and Swedish NATO membership bids over their history of hosting members of terrorist groups including PKK/YPG.

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, following Russia's February 24 incursion in Ukraine.

"Of course we will continue all these discussions for the sake of not interrupting diplomacy," Erdogan says.

Western leaders have expressed confidence that Ankara's concerns would be addressed.

Erdogan on Friday criticised the West for not viewing the YPG - Syrian brunch of PKK - as a terrorist group while viewing the PKK as such.

"Currently there is a terrorist organisation in many European countries, especially in Germany, in the Netherlands, in Sweden, in Finland and in France," he said.

Erdogan-Johnson phone call

Erdogan also had a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which they discussed the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as bilateral issues.

During the late Friday's call, the NATO allies also discussed Sweden and Finland’s requests to join the military alliance. 

Erdogan reiterated the nation's position and said Türkiye’s main problem is Sweden and Finland’s tolerance for groups related to the PKK terror group. 

Ankara wants to be sure the Scandinavian states will uphold NATO values and address Türkiye's concerns before approving their membership bid.

Erdogan has previously said that Swedish and Finnish delegations should not bother coming to Ankara to convince it to approve their NATO bids and that terrorists would have to be returned to Türkiye before approval is given.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE:Erdogan reiterates Türkiye's disapproval for Finland, Sweden NATO bids

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
