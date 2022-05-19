TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Greek statements on 'unfounded Pontian claims'
'It is regrettable to see that Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history,' says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said. / AA
May 19, 2022

Türkiye has condemned the "delusional" statements made by the Greek authorities on the pretext of the anniversary of the "unfounded Pontian claims."

"It is regrettable to see that the Greek authorities continue their irrational efforts to misrepresent history. We also condemn the efforts of the anti-Türkiye lobbies to deceive public by bringing these biased claims to the agenda in third countries," the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The Greek statements are "completely distorting history," the ministry said, adding that the efforts to try to draw enmity from history will not serve peace and stability.

"Instead of relying on falsified historical narratives contradicting reality, it would be more reasonable for Greece to face the facts regarding the crimes against humanity that were established by the Lausanne Peace Treaty, as included in the report of the Allied Powers Investigation Commission, committed by Greece during its occupation and invasion attempt of Anatolia," read the statement.

It would be appropriate for those who make such claims to remember the "brutal crimes and atrocities" perpetrated against other religious or ethnic groups, particularly the Turks, including the 1821 Tripolitsa massacre, it added.

"We invite Greece to work together for peace, stability and a prosperous future on the basis of cooperation instead of trying to distort the facts," the statement said.

READ MORE: Turkish minority: Greece violates European court rulings for years

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
