North Korea has reported 262,270 more suspected Covid-19 cases as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million – a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow infections in its unvaccinated population.

After maintaining a dubious claim that it had kept the virus out of the country for two and a half years, North Korea acknowledged its first Covid-19 infections May 12 and has reported its most recent cases on Thursday, describing a rapid spread.

The country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has called the outbreak a “great upheaval,” berated officials for letting the virus spread and restricted the movement of people and supplies between cities and regions.

The outbreak could be worse than officially reported since the country lacks virus tests and other health care resources and may be underreporting deaths to soften the political impact on Kim.

North Korea's anti-virus headquarters reported a single additional death, raising its toll to 63, which experts have said is abnormally small compared to the suspected number of coronavirus infections.

The South's Newsis news agency has said that North Korea's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak spread after a massive military parade in Pyongyang in April, citing lawmakers briefed by the South's spy agency.

The outbreak has prompted the North to rethink its opposition to accepting and distributing vaccines, the Yonhap news agency said, citing the same lawmakers.

