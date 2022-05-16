China's retail sales have slumped to the lowest levels in around two years while factory output plunged, official data showed, capturing the dismal economic fallout from Beijing's zero-Covid policy.

Monday's figures came as the world's second-largest economy persisted with strict virus measures, choking up global supply chains as dozens of Chinese cities – including key business hub Shanghai – grapple with restrictions.

Officials have vowed to support growth, lowering the mortgage rate for first-time homebuyers. While Shanghai's gradual reopening was announced over the weekend, observers warn that the zero-Covid strategy could mute any positive impact.

The latest cut came Monday when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced data showing that retail sales shrank 11.1 percent on year in April.

It is the biggest slump since March 2020 as Chinese consumers remained cooped up at home or jittery over lingering restrictions.

"In April, the epidemic had a big impact on economic operations," NBS spokesman Fu Linghui told reporters Monday, adding that the outbreak had a "significantly larger-than-expected" effect.

But he stressed that the hit would be "short-term" and a gradual recovery was on the cards.

Dismal figures

Industrial production growth also sank 2.9 percent on year, reflecting damage from shuttered factories and transportation woes as officials ramped up Covid restrictions last month.