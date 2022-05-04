North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un vowed to bolster his nuclear arsenal “at the fastest possible pace” and threatened to use them against rivals.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday that the missile was fired from the North's capital region and flew to the waters off its eastern coast.

The launch, the North’s 14th round of weapons firing, also came six days before a new conservative South Korean president takes office for a single five-year term.

It said the South Korean military is monitoring possible additional weapons launches by North Korea.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said North Korea has fired a possible ballistic missile without providing further details. The Japanese Coast Guard urged vessels travelling off Japanese coasts to stay away from any possible fragments.

North Korea’s unusually fast pace in weapons testing this year underscores its dual goal of advancing its missile programs and applying pressure on Washington over a deepening freeze in nuclear negotiations, experts say.

