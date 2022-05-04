Elon Musk has said Twitter Inc will always be free for casual users but may charge a slight fee for commercial and government users, as the billionaire entrepreneur tries to boost the social media platform's reach from "niche" to most Americans.

"Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He also added that giving a service for free will lead to a downfall, giving an example of the "Freemasons" offering their service for nothing in return.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Reuters news agency.