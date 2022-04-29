Indonesia has turned down a request for arms from Ukraine's leader and urged him and his Russian counterpart to end the Ukraine conflict.

"I expressed my hope that the war can soon be ended, and peaceful solutions can be forged through negotiations," Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Friday.

In an online statement, the president added that he had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone this week.

Indonesia is currently chairing the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and has invited both Zelenskyy and Putin to the leaders' summit in November.

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is commonly known, also said he declined Zelenskyy's request for weapons due to the Southeast Asian country's foreign policy, which tries to steer a path of strategic neutrality.

He said Indonesia was ready to send humanitarian aid.

