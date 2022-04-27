A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison in the first of several corruption cases against her.

News of Wednesday’s verdict came from a legal official who asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to release such information.

She was accused of receiving $600,000 and seven gold bars in 2017-18 from Phyo Min Thein, the former chief minister of Yangon, the country’s biggest city and a senior member of her political party.

Her lawyers, before they were served with gag orders late last year, said she rejected all his testimony against her as “absurd.”

Suu Kyi has already been sentenced to six years imprisonment in other cases and faces 10 more corruption charges.

Convictions in the other cases could bring sentences of more than 100 years in prison in total for a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who already spent years in detention for defying military rule.

Long list of cases

In earlier cases, Suu Kyi was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment on convictions of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, violating coronavirus restrictions and sedition.