Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa hopes to shake off criticism of his record on democracy and media freedoms to win a fourth term in a parliamentary election in the tiny Alpine state.

The 63-year-old populist has campaigned on promises to improve the economy and provide energy security in the former Yugoslav republic of about two million people that is now a member of the European Union and the NATO military alliance.

But Jansa, an admirer of former US President Donald Trump and an ally of nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has clashed with Brussels over media freedoms and opponents accuse him of undermining democratic standards.

Jansa denies the accusations, but a close race is likely between his centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party and the environmentalist Freedom Movement, which wants more investment in renewable energy and more transparency in state institutions.

A poll published by Ninamedia polling agency on Friday put the Freedom Movement on 27.7 percent and Jansa's SDS on 24 percent.

Whoever wins will have to secure coalition partners to form a new government. The two main left-leaning parties have ruled out serving in a coalition led by the SDS.

