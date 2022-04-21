A Chinese court has sentenced US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death over the intentional homicide of his girlfriend.

The court found that Shadeed had stabbed the 21-year-old woman in her face and neck multiple times last year when they met to talk after disagreements over their relationship, the court said on Thursday.

"Shadeed premeditated a revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen's face and neck multiple times, causing Chen's death," said the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court.

He was found guilty of intentional homicide.

The US Embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rare execution