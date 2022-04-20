Russian households have withdrawn foreign currency worth $9.8 billion from their accounts in March and banks cut new corporate lending by around one third, as western sanctions over events in Ukraine worried consumers.

"The quarter was difficult, to put it bluntly. It was very worrying at certain moments, but most importantly, the situation managed to stabilise," said director of the central bank's banking regulation and analytics department Alexander Danilov on Wednesday.

"The banking sector faced significant outflow of the population's funds…at the end of February," he said. "People took money out of their accounts in a panic, fearing for their safety."

Funds held in deposits fell by $14.72 billion (1.2 trillion roubles) in February, the bank said in a monthly report on the development of the Russian banking sector, and the decline continued in March, with outflows of$2.89 billion (236 billion roubles).

In contrast to previous reports in this series, the central bank did not disclose banking sector profits.

