Yemen's internationally recognised presidential council has been sworn-in in the southern port city of Aden, state-run media reported.

The swearing-in took place before the parliament in a ceremony attended by foreign ambassadors and the US and UN envoys to Yemen, the SABA news agency said on Tuesday.

Aden serves as the interim seat of the internationally recognised government since the Houthi rebels seized the capital of Sanaa in 2014, setting off Yemen’s long-running civil war.

The presidential council was appointed earlier this month after former president Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi stepped aside.

Hadi transferred his powers and those of his vice president to the council, which will run the country and lead peace talks with the Houthis.

His move came during concerted international and regional efforts to end the conflict.

The move angered the Iran-backed Houthis as it was meant to unify the anti-Houthi camp after years of infighting and disputes. It came as the Houthis and the government embarked on a 60-day truce brokered by the UN earlier this month.

READ MORE:Yemen's Houthi rebels agree to rid ranks of child soldiers

Ending 'coup, war'

The council is chaired by Rashad al Alimi, an advisor to Hadi and former interior minister with the government of late strongman Ali Abdullah Saleh. He has close ties to Saudi Arabia.

Al Alimi called on the international community to pressure the Houthis to engage in peace efforts because he said the rebels were still attacking the central city of Marib and other government-held areas despite the truce.

The council is committed to "end the (Houthi) coup and the war" and establishing "fair and permeant peace that preserves the state and its constitutional institutions," he said.