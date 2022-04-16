WORLD
Spanish village changes name to Ukraine in show of solidarity
The village, previously named Fuentes de Andalucia, also renamed its streets and raised $3,780 for a planned refugee centre.
A cyclist rides past a sign in a roundabout that reads 'Ukraine' after it was changed from the original name of the town. / Reuters
April 16, 2022

A peaceful white-walled village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity with those caught up in the conflict more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles) away.

On a sign at a roundabout at the village's entrance, Ukraine has replaced Fuentes de Andalucia and the country's blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside.

Streets have been renamed City of Kiev, Odessa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants east of Seville.

"The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times," Francisco Martinez said as he stood in City of Kiev street.

Moreover, the name change was more than a gesture, Martinez said.

Villagers had also raised $3,780 (3,500 euros) within two days towards a planned refugee centre.

Taking in refugees

The village wants to offer homes to up to 25 refugees at the centre or with families.

Rafael Osuna, 68, a pensioner, said he would take a Ukrainian couple into his house.

"The people of Fuentes are very proud of what we are doing," he said.

"As I live alone and have a big house I have thought of taking in a Ukrainian couple for a while."

SOURCE:Reuters
