A book titled "Cultural Diplomacy and Communication as Türkiye's Soft Power Instrument" has been published by The Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications.

The book is seen to be a significant contribution to the literature on cultural diplomacy shedding light on its theoretical and practical dimensions.

The book includes examples of cultural diplomacy practices of Türkiye and the world.

Türkiye’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, who wrote the introduction of the book, emphasised the need of understanding the public diplomacy that prevails in the 21st century amid changing international conditions, digitalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He underlined the significance of the soft power elements for the countries to be used as a communication instrument that is recognised by people of different countries and the foreign media.