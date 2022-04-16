TÜRKİYE
Türkiye launches book on use of cultural diplomacy as 'soft power' tool
Türkiye’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun says the orientalist perspective has always damaged the world politics, underlining that "cultural diplomacy is a great opportunity in Türkiye's fight against manipulation and disinformation".
The book includes examples of cultural diplomacy practices of Türkiye and the world. / AA
April 16, 2022

A book titled "Cultural Diplomacy and Communication as Türkiye's Soft Power Instrument" has been published by The Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications. 

The book is seen to be a significant contribution to the literature on cultural diplomacy shedding light on its theoretical and practical dimensions.

The book includes examples of cultural diplomacy practices of Türkiye and the world.

Türkiye’s Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun, who wrote the introduction of the book, emphasised the need of understanding the public diplomacy that prevails in the 21st century amid changing international conditions, digitalisation and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He underlined the significance of the soft power elements for the countries to be used as a communication instrument that is recognised by people of different countries and the foreign media.

Türkiye is discovering its own soft power and using this power in different geographies to covey its messages more effectively, he added.

"Within the framework of public diplomacy, Türkiye has activated its soft power since 2002 and started to express itself more clearly by accelerating its efforts to explain its values, vision of the future and cultural qualities to the world," Altun said.

