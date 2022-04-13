At least 26 people, including 21 women and five children, have drowned after their canoe capsized in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto state, a local official said.

"The bodies of 26 passengers have been recovered by local divers. They include 21 women and five children," Aliyu Dantani, the administrative head of the Shagari district said on Wednesday.

"We don't have a definite number of passengers in the canoe which is why the search is still ongoing with the hope of finding more bodies," he said.

The boat carrying an unspecified number of passengers overturned in River Shagari late on Tuesday, he said.

The cause of the accident was not clear.