WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens drown as boat overturns in Nigeria river
Canoe carrying unspecified numbers of people overturns in River Shagari in northwest Sokoto state, drowning 26 people, officials say.
Dozens drown as boat overturns in Nigeria river
Boat mishaps are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance, particularly in the annual rainy season. / TRTWorld
April 13, 2022

At least 26 people, including 21 women and five children, have drowned after their canoe capsized in northwest Nigeria's Sokoto state, a local official said.

"The bodies of 26 passengers have been recovered by local divers. They include 21 women and five children," Aliyu Dantani, the administrative head of the Shagari district said on Wednesday.

"We don't have a definite number of passengers in the canoe which is why the search is still ongoing with the hope of finding more bodies," he said.

The boat carrying an unspecified number of passengers overturned in River Shagari late on Tuesday, he said.

The cause of the accident was not clear.

Recommended

Common mishaps 

Boat mishaps are common on Nigerian waterways mostly due to overcrowding and lack of maintenance, particularly in the annual rainy season.

Late last month 13 people fleeing a raid on their village by criminal gangs drowned when their canoe capsized in central Niger state, according to emergency services.

READ MORE: Dozens dead as gunmen storm Nigeria’s north

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland