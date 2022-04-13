The suspect arrested for shooting 10 people on the New York subway has been charged with a federal terror offence and could face life in prison.

Frank James, 62, "is now facing a federal charge for his actions," Michael J Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI New York field, office told a news conference on Wednesday. "A terrorist attack on mass transit."

US District Attorney Breon Peace said James has been charged with violating a federal prohibition on "terrorist and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems," and could face a life sentence if convicted.

Earlier, Mayor Eric Adams announced James' arrest

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," Mayor Eric Adams told a news conference.

James was spotted by officers on a Manhattan street and arrested, said New York Police Department commissioner Keechant Sewell.[if !supportLineBreakNewLine]

He was taken into custody without incident and will be charged over Tuesday's attack, she added.

No one was killed in the attack, which also left 13 others injured as they scrambled to get out of the station or suffered smoke inhalation. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

James had posted several videos on YouTube of himself delivering long, sometimes aggressive political tirades. His page was taken down later Wednesday for "violating YouTube's Community Guidelines." In his videos he also criticised New York's mayor.