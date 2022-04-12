A man in a gas mask has shot 10 people on a packed New York subway train during the morning rush-hour, setting off a smoke bomb before opening fire on terrified passengers.

Police launched a massive manhunt for the shooter on Tuesday, but said the incident in Brooklyn was not being investigated as an act of terrorism and that none of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

New York Police Department commissioner Keechant Sewell told a press conference the suspected gunman put on a gas mask just as the train was arriving at 36th Street station.

"He then opened the canister that was in his bag and then the car filled with smoke. After that he began shooting," Sewell said.

The city fire department said six other people were wounded as panicked passengers fled the smoke-filled train, which pulled up to the platform moments after the shooting.

Lone 'male, black' man

Sewell described the suspect as a lone "male, Black, approximately five feet five inches tall with a heavy build," wearing a green construction type vest and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Police were alerted to the shooting just before 8:30 am (1230 GMT).

Verified video footage posted on social media showed the train pulling into the 36th Street station, and smoke billowing out the doors as passengers rushed off, some apparently injured.

One of them, Yav Montano, recounted on CNN being inside the car when it began filling with smoke – and shots rang out.

"In the moment, I did not think that it was a shooting because it sounded like fireworks," he said. "It just sounded like a bunch of scattered popping."

There were 40 to 50 passengers inside at the time and they began crowding towards the front, Montano said – but the door to the next car was locked.