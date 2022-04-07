The UK government has published a new energy strategy document with an aim to expand nuclear and offshore wind power as well as increase its independence of supply.

“We’re setting out bold plans to scale up and accelerate affordable, clean and secure energy made in Britain, for Britain – from new nuclear to offshore wind – in the decade ahead,” the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in the document which was published on the government website.

The decision has been taken by the British government amid the energy crisis that hit the world. Johnson said the UK would reduce its dependence on power sources exposed to volatile international prices.

“So we can enjoy greater energy self-sufficiency with cheaper bills,” Johnson added.

According to this plan, Great Britain will accelerate the deployment of wind, new nuclear, solar and hydrogen, whilst supporting the production of domestic oil and gas in the nearer term – which could see 95 percent of electricity by 2030 being low carbon.

There is a significant acceleration of nuclear energy, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050, representing up to around 25 percent of the UK’s projected electricity demand.

The report called for setting up a new government body named the Great British Nuclear and tasking it with the ambitious launch of the £120 million Future Nuclear Enabling Fund this month.

In this decade, the government aims to deliver eight nuclear reactors to boost the nation’s electricity supply.