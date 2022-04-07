Canada's environment minister has approved a controversial offshore oil project expected to see 300 million barrels of oil extracted over 30 years –– and to set back efforts to curb the climate crisis.

In a statement on Wednesday, Steven Guilbeault said Norwegian firm Equinor's proposed development of oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometres east of St. Johns, Newfoundland, passed an environmental assessment.

That four-year review, the minister said, determined that the Bay du Nord project "is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account."

"The project is therefore allowed to proceed with strict measures to protect the environment," he said.

'Unlivable future'

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer.

The Bay du Nord project, which split Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and was widely seen as a test of the government's resolve in tackling the climate crisis and curtailing oil output, is expected to generate an estimated $2.7 billion in government revenue.

For Newfoundland province, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country, it also represents a much-needed economic boost.

Ottawa set 137 binding conditions on the project, including incorporating reduced greenhouse gas emissions in its design, protecting fish habitat and air quality –– which Guilbeault said represent "some of the strongest environmental conditions ever" applied in Canada.