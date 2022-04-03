Serbia's leader Aleksandar Vucic has claimed a landslide victory in general elections, paving the way for another term as president and extending his decade-long rule in the Balkan nation.

"I have won 2,245,000 votes in the first round, that is the first round," Vucic announced on Sunday during a televised victory speech, saying he secured roughly 60 percent of the vote.

Zdravko Ponos, a retired army general representing the pro-European and centrist Alliance for Victory coalition was set to come second with 17.1 percent of the votes.

In the parliamentary vote Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) was set to come first with 43.6 percent of votes, Ipsos and CeSID projections showed.

The United for Victory opposition alliance trailed behind with 12.9 percent of the votes.

As the SNS would likely fail to secure enough seats in the 250 parliament to rule alone, it will have to seek coalition partners.

The Socialist Party of Serbia, a long time ally of the SNS and the probable coalition partner, is seen third with 11.6 percent of the votes.

Vucic ran for the second five-year term on a promise of peace and stability just as Russia attacked Ukraine, which has put Serbia under pressure from the West to choose between its traditional ties with Moscow and aspirations to join the European Union (EU).