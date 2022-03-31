TÜRKİYE
Turkish defence firm unveils new cruise missile
Cakir – the new generation missile with a range of over 150 kilometres – will be able to engage targets with high precision regardless of weather conditions thanks to its advanced mid- and terminal phase guidance systems.
Featuring a unique warhead and impact point selection systems, Cakir will be highly destructive.
March 31, 2022

Leading Turkish defence firm Roketsan has unveiled its new cruise missile, Cakir, saying the ordnance will bring operational flexibility on land, sea, and air.

Cakir is set to become a new military force multiplier with its state-of-the-art features and potent warhead, according to a statement from the company on Thursday.

It is still in the design phase, and its first tests are scheduled for later this year, with platform integration to take place in 2023.

With a range of over 150 kilometres (93 miles), the cruise missile will be launchable from fixed and rotary-wing aircraft, assault drones, tactical land vehicles, and naval platforms.

It also provides operational versatility against targets above the ground or sea, as well as those in caves.

READ MORE:Türkiye tests indigenous long-range missile defence system

High precision

Featuring a unique warhead and impact point selection systems, it will be highly destructive, Roketsan said in the statement.

They added that the missile will be able to engage targets with high precision regardless of weather conditions thanks to its advanced mid- and terminal phase guidance systems.

It will also boast network-based datalink facilitates and human-in-the-loop capabilities for updating, attacking/re-attacking, or aborting targets mid-flight. 

Also capable of carrying multiple payloads, the missile will be able to coordinate and intercommunicate with other ordnances as a swarm.

Cakir also offers high survivability with its unique design and radar absorbing material used on the frame. 

READ MORE: Erdogan: Türkiye among top 3 countries in combat drone technology

