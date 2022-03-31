Chinese leader Xi Jinping has issued strong backing for Afghanistan at a regional conference.

Xi pledged China’s support in a message on Thursday to a gathering of representatives from Afghanistan, China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in a central Chinese city that spotlights Beijing’s aspirations to play a leading role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces last August.

A "peaceful, stable, developed and prosperous Afghanistan" is what Afghans aspire to, which "serves the common interests of regional countries and the international community," Xi said.

“China has all along respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and is committed to supporting Afghanistan’s peaceful and stable development," Xi said in his message to the gathering in Tunxi, a centre of the tourism industry in Anhui province.

Xi gave no specifics, although China has already shipped emergency aid to Afghanistan and is seeking to develop copper mining there.

Taliban-appointed foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is representing Afghanistan at the meeting.

Special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States and Russia, a group known as the “Extended Troika,” were also meeting concurrently in Tunxi.

