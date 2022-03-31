Nearly half of Ukraine's territory has been contaminated by explosives as part of Russia's assault against its neighbour, a senior Kiev official has said, according to a local media report.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin said on Wednesday that some 300,000 square metres of Ukrainian territory have been "polluted" by explosive devices "as a result of Russian aggression," the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.

It was not immediately possible to verify the data.

Yenin added that Ukrainian specialists have demined 300 explosive devices since the assault started on February 24, as well as one aerial bomb.

They have also cleared 14 hectares of territory.

More than a month of war