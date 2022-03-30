Iraqi lawmakers have failed for a third time to elect a new national president for lack of a quorum, deepening the war-scarred country's political crisis.

"The assembly adjourned its session until further notice," the parliament's press service said on Wednesday without giving a new date.

A parliamentary source said that only 178 out of 329 lawmakers were present in parliament, far short of the two-thirds quorum required for the vote.

As in the previous two aborted votes, last Saturday and February 7, Wednesday's session was boycotted by a major Shiite coalition bloc in parliament.

The continued failure by parliament to select a president after last year's elections reflects a deep schism between the country's Shia political groupings.

Iraq's federal court has given lawmakers until April 6 to choose a new president.

Political paralysis