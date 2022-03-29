Three people, including a child, have been killed and 10 others wounded at a refugee camp in northern Syria when armed clashes erupted between YPG/PKK and suspected Daesh terrorists.

YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, dispatched several members late at night and attempted to enter the Al Hol camp of the Hasakah province, local sources said on Tuesday.

The move reportedly led to an armed conflict with suspected Daesh affiliates. Many tents in the camp suffered heavy damages.

While the clashes have halted, the situation remains tense.

The YPG/PKK holds Daesh members, their relatives and civilians fleeing violence hostage at the camp.

There are reportedly thousands of foreign, Syrian and Iraqi terrorists at the camp.

