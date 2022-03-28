The top diplomats of the United States and four Arab countries have convened in Israel in a display of unity against Iran.

Concluding the two days of discussions at a resort in southern Negev Desert, Israel said the event would be repeated and expanded as it builds up commercial and security ties with like-minded Arab states.

"This new architecture - the shared capabilities we are building - intimidates and deters our common enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said alongside his US, Emirati, Bahrani, Moroccan and Egyptian counterparts.

Israel and some Arab countries worry that an emerging nuclear deal with Iran will leave the Persian power with the means to build a bomb and bolster Tehran-backed militias.

Jordan's king, whose government declined to participate in the foreign ministers' meeting, instead visited the Israeli-occupied West Bank in solidarity with the Palestinians.

'Not a substitute for talks with Palestinians'

“Just a few years ago this gathering would have been impossible to imagine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.