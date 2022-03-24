The Rosemont Seneca investment fund, led by Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, is involved in financing biological laboratories in Ukraine, Chief of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces Igor Kirillov has said.

Kirillov presented documents at a news conference in Moscow on Thursday, allegedly of Ukrainian and US origin and seized in battles in Ukraine, that he said proved the Rosemont Seneca Partners investment fund, chaired by Hunter Biden, sponsored a military biological programme in Ukraine.

"The incoming materials make it possible to trace the interaction pattern between US government agencies and Ukrainian biological objects. It's remarkable that structures close to the current US leadership, in particular the investment fund Rosemont Seneca, headed by Hunter Biden, are involved in the financing of these activities," Kirillov said.

From the information presented in the documents, Rosemont Seneca is closely affiliated with Metabiota and Black and Veach companies, known as official contractors for the delivery of equipment for the Pentagon's biolabs all over the world, according to Kirillov.

"The scale of the programme is impressive. In addition to the (US) Department of Defense, the US Agency for International Development, the George Soros Foundation, and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention are directly involved in the programme's implementation in Ukraine," he said.

The White House warned this week that the Kremlin's latest "conspiracy theory" could be a prelude to a chemical or biological attack that Russia would blame on the US or Ukraine.

Manhattan Project

Research in Ukrainian laboratories was led by the Los Alamos National Lab, which is developing nuclear weapons in the framework of the Manhattan Project, he added. The Manhattan Project was a research and development project that created the world's first nuclear weapon.

"All these activities are carried out under the full control of the Pentagon," said Kirillov.

According to a document called "a registration card," 30 bio-laboratories in 14 Ukraine's settlements were engaged in the development of biological weapons.

Russia said in areas it now controls there are no labs but it is unclear if labs exist in other parts of Ukraine.

The card mentions the contractor –– the US Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Apart from experiments with viruses, the biolabs studied pathogens and information that can be used to develop biological weapons, said the document.

'16,000 biological tests in Ukraine'

In the framework of a project called UP-8 conducted in Lviv, Kharkiv, Odessa and Kiev, 4,000 servicemen were tested for hantaviruses antibodies and 400 others for the presence of antibodies for the Congo-Crimean fever virus, the Russian official said.

In total, more than 16,000 biological tests taken in Ukraine were transferred abroad, the official added.

"Such a large-scale screening of the natural immunity of the population was probably carried out in order to select the biological agents most dangerous for the population of a certain region.