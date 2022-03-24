The court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) has ordered the suspension of the eight-nation body's sanctions against Mali, imposed in January after the junta delayed elections.

"The decision was rendered this morning. It is a suspension measure pending a detailed ruling of the court," spokesperson Aminata Mbodj said on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether UEMOA would follow the court decision.

UEMOA instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali after the junta decided to delay elections intended to restore democratic rule after coups in 2020 and 2021.

The measures were imposed in conjunction with sanctions by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which froze Malian state assets, closed its borders and suspended non-essential financial transactions.

Militant insurgency