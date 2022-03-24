NATO leaders have pushed to raise the cost for Russian President Vladimir Putin over his country's attacks in Ukraine by bolstering weapons supplies to Kiev and strengthening the alliance's eastern flank.

US President Joe Biden is looking to boost unity and ramp up sanctions on Moscow at a day-long string of summits in Brussels.

"Vladimir Putin has already crossed the red line into barbarism," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as NATO leaders arrived for a meeting and the conflict marked one month.

"The harder our sanctions, the tougher our economic vice around the Putin regime, the more we can do to help the Ukrainians, I think the faster that this thing can be over," he said.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called on the 30-nation alliance to "double our efforts" to check the Kremlin's attacks against its pro-Western neighbour.

"Putin cannot win this war," she said. "We have to stop the war criminal."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose country is not in NATO, appealed for more advanced weaponry and greater intervention in a video address to leaders as he seeks to cajole the West into a tougher response.

"We are waiting for meaningful steps. From NATO, the EU and the G7," Zelenskyy said ahead of the day of summits of all three organisations in Brussels.

"At these three summits we will see: Who is a friend, who is a partner, and who betrayed us for money. Life can be defended only when united."

