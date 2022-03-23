British inflation hit a 30-year high with 6.2 percent last month, shooting up faster than expected and worsening a historic squeeze on household finances.

That was according to official data published on Wednesday, hours before finance minister Rishi Sunak was set to announce how he would help ease a cost-of-living crisis.

The near three-decade peak was a jump from 5.5 percent in January, its highest rate since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement ahead of Sunak's budget announcement.

Sunak will aim to show at 1230 GMT that he is helping Britons through the worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades.

The ONS highlighted household energy bills and petrol as the biggest drivers of inflation in February. Regulated household energy bills jumped by more than half next month.

'Upward pressure on inflation'